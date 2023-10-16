Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

ORCL traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $108.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.39. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

