Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,307 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,096,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114,720. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

