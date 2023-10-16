Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,201 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

