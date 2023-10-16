Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.59. 476,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,592. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

