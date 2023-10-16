Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,254,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020,064. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

