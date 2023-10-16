Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Purchases New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after buying an additional 270,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.4 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.57 on Monday, hitting $186.13. 856,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.82. The firm has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.13 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.