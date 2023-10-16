WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 5.1% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $22,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,024. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.08.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

