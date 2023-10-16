Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by WS Portfolio Advisory LLC

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,616 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.2% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,209,000 after buying an additional 4,226,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.52. 3,594,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,031,062. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65. The company has a market cap of $474.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.