Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 919 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAT traded up $3.37 on Monday, reaching $271.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.39 and a 200-day moving average of $248.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

