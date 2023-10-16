Means Investment CO. Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.42. 1,864,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,329. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

