JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,253. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

