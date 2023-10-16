JFG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.8% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

QQQ traded up $3.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $369.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,515,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,316,941. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.11 and a 200-day moving average of $354.79.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

