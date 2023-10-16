Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $110.43. 1,543,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,935,485. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

