Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 17.7% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11,616.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,299,000 after buying an additional 1,044,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $368.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,182,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,330,543. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.79.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

