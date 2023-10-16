Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.48. 1,105,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,759. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

