The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 165.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 2.1% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.95. 1,703,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,608,801. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.15 and its 200-day moving average is $211.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

