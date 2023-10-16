Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lowered by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.27. 116,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,174. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.22 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

