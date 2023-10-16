Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 6.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $43,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.81. 235,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

