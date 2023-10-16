Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 2,882 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $42,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 17,194.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after buying an additional 4,985,386 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.89. 583,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,234. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $134.81 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.