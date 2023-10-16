Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.66. 463,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.31 and a 200 day moving average of $303.30. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.