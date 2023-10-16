Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXDT traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 8.09. The company had a trading volume of 62,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,487. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 7.98 and a one year high of 14.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.50.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.20 per share, for a total transaction of 29,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at 290,020.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

