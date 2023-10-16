Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $835,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $188,493,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EFA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. 9,417,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,855,035. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

