Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,422 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after buying an additional 4,286,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

IYW traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.38. 121,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

