Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,192 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,816,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

