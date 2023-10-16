18,536 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.96. 821,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,348. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.