Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,418 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,724,608 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.