Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 542,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

