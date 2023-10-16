Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Whelan Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,354. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $76.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

