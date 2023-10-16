Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $410,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 246,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.25. 595,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

