Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,649,000 after purchasing an additional 462,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.29. 930,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,709. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

