Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Invests $303,000 in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAUM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000.

IAUM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 653,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

