Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Buys New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.87. 1,427,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05. General Electric has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

