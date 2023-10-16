Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.54. 104,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,254. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.13 and a 52-week high of $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.