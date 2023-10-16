1,293 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $3.15 on Monday, reaching $150.19. 440,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $139.66 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

