Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 4,451 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Atkore by 179.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.99. 108,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.