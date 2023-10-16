Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 2,265 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.05. 1,106,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.