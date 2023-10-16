Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after buying an additional 503,432 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,351,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.93. 2,119,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,363. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $299.98 and a one year high of $356.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

