Tobam Acquires 14,686 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Tobam increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1,019.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $465,634,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $308,885,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,748,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,391 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.19. The company had a trading volume of 532,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,976. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.72 and a 52 week high of $198.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,208 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

