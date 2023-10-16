Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,009 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 9,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after buying an additional 3,158,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Novartis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $96.88. 492,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,943. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.