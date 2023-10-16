Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.96. 539,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.89.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

