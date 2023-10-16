Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.16. 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,906,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

