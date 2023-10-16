Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 56 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $539.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $499.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $499.08 and its 200 day moving average is $492.18. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.