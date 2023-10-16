The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,931 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $31,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHW opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

