Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $34,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 853,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW opened at $51.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

