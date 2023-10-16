Satovsky Asset Management LLC Sells 4,292 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 28.2% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.43 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $442.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.91.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

