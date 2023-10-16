Numeraire Price Up 2% This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $12.36 or 0.00043984 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $76.54 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,818,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,194,030 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

