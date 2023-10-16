Bray Capital Advisors Has $4.81 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.91. The stock has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.43 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

