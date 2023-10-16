Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 194.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

ASET traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

