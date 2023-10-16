Balancer (BAL) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00010955 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $162.32 million and $4.79 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 59,638,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,741,470 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

