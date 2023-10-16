ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ATIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. 2,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,628. ATIF has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial consulting service platform which provides comprehensive consulting services in equity financing and pre-IPO education for corporate clients in equity financing, IPO, and media relations development; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform.

